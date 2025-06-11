Apple’s Liquid Glass: Elon Musk, Carl Pei Praise But Beta Users Flag Display Troubles

“Liquid Glass … I kinda love it?” posted Nothing CEO Carl Pei on X.

“Cool,” wrote Elon Musk on Tim Cook’s X post, which introduced Apple’s new software design with Liquid Glass.

“I actually gasped when I saw this for the first time, they ain’t playin around,” said Parker Ortolani, a New York-based designer.

This is some of the praise that Apple’s new Liquid Glass interface for iOS 26 is garnering on social channels.

During the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, Apple revealed its biggest software update in about a decade, introducing a “Liquid Glass” interface and revealing the new nomenclature for iOS: iOS 26 (instead of iOS 19).

According to the Cupertino major, a new translucent material called Liquid Glass will make the user interface more dynamic, fluid, and personalised, giving a new look to home screen, lock screen, apps, and widgets.

However, not all is well with the much-hyped iOS 26 and Liquid Glass release, and it’s receiving its share of criticism as well.