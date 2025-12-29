Apple’s Stellar Cast For 2026: iPhone 18, iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro, HomePad, Others Expected
Apple’s 2026 product lineup promises significant innovation, building on 2025 refinements with new form factors and major upgrades across devices. Overall, 2026 could deliver Apple’s most transformative year in recent memory, blending new categories like foldables with premium features.
Here is a look at Apple’s expected smartphone lineup, along with other devices, for 2026.
iPhone 17e
Early in the year, the iPhone 17e is expected as an updated affordable model succeeding the iPhone 16e. It should feature the A19 chip for near-flagship performance, an upgraded 18MP front camera with Center Stage support, and a shift to Dynamic Island from the notch, while retaining a single rear camera.
iPhone 18
Rumour has it that the standard iPhone 18 could launch in spring 2026 alongside the iPhone 17e. It is anticipated to feature Apple’s advanced A20 processor. Apple may eliminate the Dynamic Island entirely or significantly reduce its size. Additionally, the Camera Control button is likely to be omitted as well.
iPhone Fold
Apple’s long-awaited entry into foldables may arrive in fall 2026 with the purported new iPhone Fold. This book-style device is anticipated to feature a 7.6- to 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.3- to 5.5-inch external screen. The iPhone Fold is tipped to have a minimal crease, titanium frame, and possibly Touch ID over Face ID.
iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will launch in September 2026, powered by the advanced 2nm A20 Pro chip. Key enhancements include under-display Face ID for a cleaner look, a variable mechanical aperture on the main camera for better depth control, and possibly a larger battery for the Pro Max.
MacBook Pro Revamp
A redesigned MacBook Pro marks the first major update since 2021. Apple is expected to introduce a thinner and lighter MacBook Pro with OLED displays, debut of M6 chips on a 2nm process, potential touch support, and optional 5G connectivity.
Lower-Cost MacBook
A lower-cost MacBook is also anticipated in early 2026, positioned below the MacBook Air with a 13-inch display and A18 Pro chip instead of the M-series. Aimed at students and budget buyers, it could target pricing around $699 and offer colourful choices.
Updated Studio Display
An updated Studio Display is planned, keeping the 27-inch size but upgrading to mini-LED backlighting for superior brightness and contrast. The device may also house a more powerful chip like the A19 Pro.
HomePad
Finally, Apple is set to advance its smart home ecosystem with a dedicated hub, often called HomePad. This device features a roughly 7-inch display, runs a custom operating system for home control, and integrates with Siri and Apple Intelligence. Variants may include wall-mounted and tabletop models with speakers.