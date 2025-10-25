Apple’s iOS 26.1 To Bring Big Change For Photo Backups — Details Inside
Apple is preparing an upgrade to iOS 26.1 that will let third-party apps back up photos more reliably.
Apple is rolling out a significant improvement with iOS 26.1, allowing photo applications to perform backups in the background more reliably. Thanks to a new Background Resource Upload extension in PhotoKit, the system now manages upload timing automatically, ensuring your pictures continue syncing to the cloud even if you close the app or your iPhone screen locks.
Apple’s developer documentation explains that the feature works through a PhotoKit extension included with the app itself. Once set up, iOS automatically decides when to trigger the extension, manage upload queues, and balance factors like battery life and network availability.
Apple notes that the system now takes care of background processing, connectivity, and timing on its own, giving third-party photo apps the same kind of reliability that users associate with iCloud backups.
“In iOS 26.1 and later, PhotoKit provides a new Background Resource Upload extension type that enables photo apps to provide seamless cloud backup experiences. The system manages uploads on your app’s behalf, and processes them in the background even when people switch to other apps or lock their devices,” Apple said in its documentation blog.
As a result, third-party photo editors and cloud storage apps can back up images automatically and consistently in the background, without depending on workarounds or waiting for users to reopen them, highlights 9to5Mac.
Previously, many photo apps relied on users reopening the app or employed unstable tricks that often broke down with weak connectivity or when iOS suspended background tasks.
With the iOS 26.1 update, the operating system itself now takes charge of the process, managing uploads automatically. That means fewer frozen queues and far less of “open the app to finish backing up” messages, The Mac Observer noted.
Apple points out that the feature supports smarter background processing, automatic retries, and power-efficient scheduling to keep backups consistent without draining the battery.
Developers have already noticed that the feature is unique to iOS 26.1, and early reports indicate it’ll roll out with the update’s public release. That means the functionality is expected soon, not reserved for a future roadmap far down the line, said The Mac Observer.
In its detailed documentation, Apple outlines the steps developers will need to follow to make use of this new capability. The process involves setting up and activating the PhotoKit extension, creating and managing upload tasks, handling retries for failed transfers, and marking completed uploads. Developers are also expected to account for extension shutdowns and power efficiency throughout the workflow.