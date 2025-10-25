Apple’s iOS 26.1 To Bring Big Change For Photo Backups — Details Inside

Apple is rolling out a significant improvement with iOS 26.1, allowing photo applications to perform backups in the background more reliably. Thanks to a new Background Resource Upload extension in PhotoKit, the system now manages upload timing automatically, ensuring your pictures continue syncing to the cloud even if you close the app or your iPhone screen locks.

Apple’s developer documentation explains that the feature works through a PhotoKit extension included with the app itself. Once set up, iOS automatically decides when to trigger the extension, manage upload queues, and balance factors like battery life and network availability.

Apple notes that the system now takes care of background processing, connectivity, and timing on its own, giving third-party photo apps the same kind of reliability that users associate with iCloud backups.

“In iOS 26.1 and later, PhotoKit provides a new Background Resource Upload extension type that enables photo apps to provide seamless cloud backup experiences. The system manages uploads on your app’s behalf, and processes them in the background even when people switch to other apps or lock their devices,” Apple said in its documentation blog.