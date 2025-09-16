Apple’s iOS 26 Is Here: Five Things To Know Before Installing It On Your iPhone
As Apple’s iOS 26 is now available, users should take a few preparatory steps to ensure a smooth and trouble-free update.
Apple’s latest operating system update, iOS 26, quietly made its debut alongside the launch of the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 series at the recent Awe Dropping event. While the new devices come pre-installed with iOS 26, Apple rolled out the update for existing iPhone users on Sept. 15.
According to Tomsguide, first-time installers should take a few preparatory steps to ensure a smooth transition to the new software.
Check Device Compatibility
iOS 26 supports iPhones from the iPhone 11 onwards, including the 2020 and 2022 iPhone SE models. Older devices such as the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max are not compatible. Some features, like Spatial Scenes, which add 3D effects to lock screen photos, require an iPhone 12 or later, meaning iPhone 11 and SE 2020 users will miss out.
Back Up Your Device
Before installing any software update, it is important to back up your iPhone. Creating a backup and archiving the data allows users to restore their device if issues arise after updating. While Apple usually addresses bugs quickly, having a backup is a simple safeguard.
Familiarise Yourself With The Interface
iOS 26 introduces Liquid Glass, which refreshes the appearance of menus and apps. Translucent menus and slightly altered icons may require some adjustment. Users are advised to explore core apps like Camera and Safari and tweak transparency settings to get accustomed to the updated interface.
Enable Key Features
New features in iOS 26 can improve convenience and control. Call Screening allows a virtual assistant to verify unknown callers, reducing spam and robocalls. The latest features can now filter texts from unknown senders into a separate view in Messages. Maps has a Visited Places option, which logs locations visited to make recalling favourite spots easier.
Explore The New Additions
The update also brings several notable improvements. The lock screen now includes spatial scenes, updated fonts and widget layouts. Messages gains polls for group decisions, custom chat backgrounds, and improved filtering. Devices with Apple Intelligence can now use Visual Intelligence on screenshots to look up information, translate text and even create calendar entries, extending capabilities first introduced in previous versions.
With these steps, iPhone users can get the most from iOS 26 and update their device smoothly.