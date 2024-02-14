Apple's iMessage And Microsoft's Bing Exempted From New EU Tech Rules

The European Commission on Tuesday announced that Apple's iMessage and Microsoft's Bing search engine would not be subject to new EU tech rules.

The decision came as a result of the European Commission's closure of four market investigations initiated under the Digital Markets Act on Sept. 5, 2023.

The investigations aimed to determine whether Apple and Microsoft should be designated as gatekeepers for specific core platform services, including iMessage, Bing, Edge web browser, and Microsoft Advertising.