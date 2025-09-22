Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will The Design Look Like Two iPhone Airs Stuck Together?

Apple enthusiasts may finally get their hands on a foldable iPhone as early as next year, and new details suggest it could sport a strikingly slim design.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman offered an early glimpse at what users might expect.

According to Bloomberg, Gurman said, “As for how the foldable iPhone will look, I am increasingly told that users should imagine two titanium iPhone Airs side-by-side. In other words, it’s going to be super thin and a design achievement.”

Bloomberg added that Gurman suggests the foldable iPhone will be “ridiculously expensive compared with past iPhones,” with a price tag likely starting at $2,000 (around Rs 1.76 lakh). He also expects the device to launch during the traditional fall window.

This description indicates the foldable iPhone will be exceptionally slim, though it may still be thicker than some rival devices such as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (10.8mm) and Galaxy Z Fold7 (8.9mm), with a single iPhone Air measuring 5.6mm thick, according to The Verge.

According to The Verge, earlier this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had suggested that when unfolded, the device could measure as little as 4.5mm, making it surprisingly thin for a foldable.