Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will The Design Look Like Two iPhone Airs Stuck Together?
Apple’s first foldable iPhone is reportedly set for a 2026 launch, with a price likely exceeding Rs 1.76 lakh.
Apple enthusiasts may finally get their hands on a foldable iPhone as early as next year, and new details suggest it could sport a strikingly slim design.
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman offered an early glimpse at what users might expect.
According to Bloomberg, Gurman said, “As for how the foldable iPhone will look, I am increasingly told that users should imagine two titanium iPhone Airs side-by-side. In other words, it’s going to be super thin and a design achievement.”
Bloomberg added that Gurman suggests the foldable iPhone will be “ridiculously expensive compared with past iPhones,” with a price tag likely starting at $2,000 (around Rs 1.76 lakh). He also expects the device to launch during the traditional fall window.
This description indicates the foldable iPhone will be exceptionally slim, though it may still be thicker than some rival devices such as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (10.8mm) and Galaxy Z Fold7 (8.9mm), with a single iPhone Air measuring 5.6mm thick, according to The Verge.
According to The Verge, earlier this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had suggested that when unfolded, the device could measure as little as 4.5mm, making it surprisingly thin for a foldable.
ALSO READ
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: From Apple iPhone 16 To Android Smartphones, Check Top Offers
Meanwhile, the Bloomberg report also added the iPhone fold’s significance for Apple’s product line in 2026. “Work continues in Cupertino as well as with the company’s supplier and assembly partners overseas,” Gurman said . While there has been speculation about production in India, he indicated that manufacturing will continue at least partly with Foxconn in China.
A big advantage of modelling the foldable iPhone on the Air is durability. Foldable smartphones have come a long way, but concerns about long-term wear and tear remain, The Verge reported. Gurman highlighted that the new foldable will use titanium, like the iPhone Air.
Repairability is another area where the iPhone fold could stand out. According to The Verge, American e-commerce and how-to website iFixIt awarded the iPhone Air a repairability score of seven, considerably higher than the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold7, which both scored three. If Apple can bring a similar standard to its foldable, it would mark a major improvement over existing foldable devices, offering both durability and relative ease of repair for consumers.
With design, materials, and manufacturing details emerging ahead of its expected fall 2026 launch, the foldable iPhone is shaping up to be a highly anticipated and premium addition to Apple’s lineup.