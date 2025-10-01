This Flagship Apple iPhone Is Now 'Vintage,' Will Be Obsolete Soon — What It Means

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the latest iPhone to be added to the vintage list of Apple products, after iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus were added at the end of August. The iPhone 11 Pro Max was released in 2019 alongside the iPhone 11 Pro. However, the iPhone 11 Pro has still not been added to the vintage list, which indicates it is being distributed to third-party retailers.

While the iPhone 11 Pro Max is now vintage, it is compatible with Apple’s latest operating system, iOS 26. Usually vintage iPhones don’t get updates for latest iOS versions.

Apple has included all Watch Series 3 models in the vintage list too. The Watch Series 3 was launched in 2017.

Apple usually marks a device as vintage once it has been unavailable for official sale for five years. iPhones designated as vintage can still receive repairs from Apple and authorised service providers. However, the feasibility of these repairs depends on the availability of replacement parts. Additionally, these devices generally do not receive updates for the newest iOS versions.