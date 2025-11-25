Apple’s First Foldable iPhone To Debut At Ultra-Premium Price? Here’s What Analyst Reveals

Fubon Research’s analyst Arthur Liao has projected a much higher price for Apple’s foldable than earlier estimates.

While rumours indicate a range between $2,000 and $2,500, Fubon Research expects the foldable iPhone to be priced at $2,399, citing supply chain analysis and Apple’s margin requirements. The analyst noted that component pricing has risen sharply, with the total Bill of Materials (BOM) expected to increase by 5% to 6% in 2026.

Demand is expected to depend significantly on the final price, yet Fubon remains positive. Apple is also preparing notable camera upgrades for 2026. According to Fubon, the iPhone 18 series is expected to adopt a variable aperture lens, likely to be supplied exclusively by Largan, given the complexity of the technology.