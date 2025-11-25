Apple’s First Foldable iPhone To Debut At Ultra-Premium Price? Here’s What Analyst Reveals
Apple’s first foldable iPhone is likely to be launched in 2026 at a higher price than any current iPhone model.
Apple’s long-rumoured entry into the foldable smartphone market reportedly appears closer than ever. The company’s first foldable iPhone could arrive next year, and at a price point far above anything in its current line-up, according to a note from Fubon Research. Expectations around the device, tentatively referred to as the iPhone Fold or potentially the ‘iPhone Ultra,’ have intensified as the report hints at a steep retail price and rising component costs.
Analysts Tip Price Much Higher Than Current Flagship
Fubon Research’s analyst Arthur Liao has projected a much higher price for Apple’s foldable than earlier estimates.
While rumours indicate a range between $2,000 and $2,500, Fubon Research expects the foldable iPhone to be priced at $2,399, citing supply chain analysis and Apple’s margin requirements. The analyst noted that component pricing has risen sharply, with the total Bill of Materials (BOM) expected to increase by 5% to 6% in 2026.
Demand is expected to depend significantly on the final price, yet Fubon remains positive. Apple is also preparing notable camera upgrades for 2026. According to Fubon, the iPhone 18 series is expected to adopt a variable aperture lens, likely to be supplied exclusively by Largan, given the complexity of the technology.
Why Apple’s Timing Matters
All signs indicate that foldable smartphones are finally becoming mainstream, according to a report in 9to5 Mac. Samsung executive Drew Blackard recently suggested the shift is due to years of steady improvements, with the latest generation offering a level of refinement users won’t find in other devices.
With a rumoured crease-free design and foldable technology finally stabilising, analysts believe Apple sees next year as the right moment to introduce its own model. Compared to the current US market, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 retails at $1,999, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts at $1,799, both often sold at lower promotional prices.
Market Forecasts And Expected Sales
Liao’s report outlines a challenging global smartphone environment. The analyst expects worldwide shipments to decline by 4% year-on-year in 2026 to 1.2 billion units, with China’s shipments projected to fall by 3% to 275 million. Apple’s own iPhone shipments are predicted to drop by 4% to 234 million units.
Despite this slowdown, the analyst expects foldable iPhones to achieve cumulative lifetime sales of 15.4 million units, based on an estimated 7% penetration rate. Of these, 5.4 million units could be sold in 2026 alone.
If pricing lands in the range predicted by Fubon, the foldable would sit well above the iPhone 17 Pro Max and could strengthen the case for Apple adopting an ‘iPhone Ultra’ branding instead of ‘iPhone Fold’.