Apple's Air Pods Pro 2 Get Over Rs 7,000 Flat Discount At Flipkart's Black Friday Sale

The earphones' main selling point is its 'adaptive audio' feature that has two primary elements, the first being active noise cancellation, wherein users can enjoy disturbance free listening experiences.

The second provides the opposite outcome where users can hear external sounds that are blended into the audio in a way where they can be aware of their surroundings and not have their listening experience disrupted.

Another notable feature include spatial audio, that provide a three-dimensional feeling to audio tracks playing in the earphones . The earphones also have 'conversational awareness' where the volume is automatically lowered when a conversation begins, so the user may not find themselves speaking at higher decibels.

The device features an upgraded H2 chip which augments sound clarity, spatial audio and battery efficiency. It also has a custom-built low-distortion driver which can smoothly reproduce high frequency sounds and provide a deeper bass, it's noise cancellation is reportedly double in efficiency compared to its predecessor.