Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Likely To Feature Fully Bezel-Less Display; Check Rumoured Design Update

Apple is preparing a major design change for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027, hoping to thrill fans with its next revolutionary innovation. The company is expected to introduce a completely bezel-less model for the 20th anniversary edition of its flagship device, informally named iPhone 20. The device would feature a true all-screen design, according to a report by Apple Insider.

Apple is working with both LG Display and Samsung Display on the new panel, the report mentioned, citing the latest updates by South Korean online publication DealSite. Among the two, LG Display appears to be moving faster. It is reportedly pushing ahead with equipment orders to support mass production. Samsung Display is said to be taking a more cautious approach.

The key technology behind the new look is a four-sided bending OLED panel. This design allows the display to curve over all four edges of the phone. As a result, visible bezels could be eliminated entirely. The screen would extend seamlessly, wrapping around the sides.

If successful, the technology would mark one of the biggest visual changes in iPhone history. Apple has previously reduced bezel sizes gradually. However, if introduced, this new technology promises a full departure from flat-edge displays.

The rumours come as fans continue to speculate about Apple’s launch on its 20th anniversary. The original iPhone, launched in 2007, reshaped the global smartphone market. As a result, the anniversary model is expected to play a symbolic role for Apple.