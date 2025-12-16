Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Likely To Feature Fully Bezel-Less Display; Check Rumoured Design Update
If Apple goes ahead with the anticipated design innovation for iPhone 20, the upgrade would mark one of the biggest visual changes in iPhone history.
Apple is preparing a major design change for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027, hoping to thrill fans with its next revolutionary innovation. The company is expected to introduce a completely bezel-less model for the 20th anniversary edition of its flagship device, informally named iPhone 20. The device would feature a true all-screen design, according to a report by Apple Insider.
Apple is working with both LG Display and Samsung Display on the new panel, the report mentioned, citing the latest updates by South Korean online publication DealSite. Among the two, LG Display appears to be moving faster. It is reportedly pushing ahead with equipment orders to support mass production. Samsung Display is said to be taking a more cautious approach.
The key technology behind the new look is a four-sided bending OLED panel. This design allows the display to curve over all four edges of the phone. As a result, visible bezels could be eliminated entirely. The screen would extend seamlessly, wrapping around the sides.
If successful, the technology would mark one of the biggest visual changes in iPhone history. Apple has previously reduced bezel sizes gradually. However, if introduced, this new technology promises a full departure from flat-edge displays.
The rumours come as fans continue to speculate about Apple’s launch on its 20th anniversary. The original iPhone, launched in 2007, reshaped the global smartphone market. As a result, the anniversary model is expected to play a symbolic role for Apple.
The report added that a similar idea appeared in 2014 with Samsung’s Galaxy Note Edge. That device extended the display over one side of the phone. Apple’s approach could go further, creating the illusion of no display bezel at all.
The report also mentioned that Apple’s ideal display is difficult to produce. Sources indicate that such a technology requires bending the panel circuit and developing an even thinner film encapsulation layer to protect the OLED from moisture and oxygen.
The challenge increases with the need for an under-display camera to support Face ID. “This would give the appearance of a full-screen iPhone display that lacks any cut-outs or embellishments, like the Dynamic Island, ruining the appearance,” the report added.
On the launch timeline, it is speculated that the 20th-anniversary iPhone could launch in early 2027, coinciding with the original anniversary. Apple might also skip the iPhone 19 name to highlight the milestone of number 20.