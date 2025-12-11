Apple Wins MKBHD's Phone Of The Year For This Model — Details Inside

If you are looking to buy a new high-end smartphone but can't quite decide between a Samsung, an Apple or even a Pixel, Popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD, has made your job easy.

In his customary year-ending smartphone awards video, Brownlee has revealed the Apple iPhone 17 as the 2025 phone of the year, beating the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel models.

"This phone was a long time coming, and what a story this year, hidden in the most expensive iPhone lineup we've kind of ever had, this base iPhone that levelled up to be the most complete and actually kind of a great deal," Brownlee said.

"Basically an 8 out of 10 in every category, great battery, great cameras, great software and an eternity of software support," he added.

The Apple iPhone 17 came out earlier this year and is available at Rs 82,900 as per Apple's official website.

The new generation iPhone base model has been lauded for being a major upgrade over the iPhone 16, having introduced multiple features, including the ProMotion display from the Pro devices of last year.