Apple Stops Online Sales Of Watches; Older Models Can't Be Fixed

The newest Apple Watch models were no longer available for purchase from the company’s website as of about 3 p.m. Thursday in New York. The company previously said it would end sales at its about 270 physical retail stores in the US on Dec. 24. Online purchasing in the US was stopped earlier than in-store sales so that watches could be sent to consumers before a ban scheduled for Dec. 25 goes into effect. Sales will continue at Apple’s international online and in-person stores.