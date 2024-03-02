Apple Warns Against Using Rice To Save Wet iPhones; Here's What To Do Instead

In a recent support note, Apple officially advised users against the common practice of placing a wet iPhone in a bag of rice to absorb moisture.

Despite being a popular folk remedy for years, Apple now warns that rice particles may damage the device. This advice comes as experts have long criticised the method, and testing suggests that uncooked rice is not particularly effective at drying the device.

The origin of this fix can reportedly be traced back to as early as 1946 in the history of photography, where it was used to maintain cameras. Over the years, users have suggested various risky methods, from using a hair dryer to submerging the phone in alcohol.

Apple's support documentation now provides alternative guidance for users facing a "liquid detected" alert when attempting to charge their phones.

According to Apple, users should unplug the charging cable at both ends, tap the phone gently with the connector facing down to remove excess liquid, and let it dry for at least half an hour. If the phone and cable are completely dry, users can attempt to charge the device again. If unsuccessful, they should try again a day later.

The support documentation also includes two additional warnings: Users should not dry their iPhones using an external heat source or compressed air, and they should avoid inserting foreign objects, such as cotton swabs or paper towels, into the connector.

If the phone is not functioning at all, Apple recommends turning it off immediately without pressing any buttons. The subsequent steps depend on the specific circumstances, but in general, users should dry the phone with a towel and place it in an airtight container with silica packets, if available.

Charging should only be attempted once it is confirmed that the device is completely dry.

While many of today's phones are water-resistant, Apple emphasises that liquid disasters can still occur unexpectedly, urging users to be aware of the proper steps to take in case of water exposure.