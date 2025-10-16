Apple Vision Pro With M5 Chip, Dual Knit Band Launched — Check Specs, Features, Price, Availability

The M5 Vision Pro comes with a Dual Knit Band, with a design featuring upper and lower straps aimed at increasing user comfort. Available in small, medium, and large sizes, the Dual Knit Band can be purchased separately and is compatible with the previous-generation Apple Vision Pro as well.

The M5 chip in the Vision Pro features a 10-core CPU that enhances multithreaded performance, delivering faster system-wide experiences, including quicker app and widget load times and more responsive web browsing. According to Apple, the 16-core neural engine makes AI-powered features run up to 50% faster compared to the previous generation.

Its 10-core GPU supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, allowing developers to create detailed lighting, shadows, and reflections in games. Compared to the previous generation, the M5 enables Vision Pro to render 10% more pixels, producing sharper images, text, and visuals.

It also supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and provides a smoother Mac Virtual Display experience. It is paired with the R1 chip, which processes inputs from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones to stream images in just 12 milliseconds for a real-time view.

The improved battery now offers up to 2.5 hours of general use or 3 hours of video playback on a single charge, as per Apple.

The M5 Vision Pro runs visionOS 26, which introduces innovative spatial features like widgets, new Personas, an interactive Jupiter Environment, and expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities with support for additional languages.

The device provides access to over 1 million apps and thousands of games on the App Store, 3D movies via the Apple TV app, and series and films on Apple Immersive, with select live NBA games coming soon.