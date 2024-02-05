Apple Vision Pro Headset: Social Media Flooded With Memes As 'Simpsons Predict The Future Again'
The Apple Vision Pro allows users to watch movies, play Apple Arcade games, and even perform work tasks with a trackpad and keyboard.
'The Simpsons' seems to have predicted the future once again. In an episode titled 'Friends and Family' that aired in 2016, the long-running American family sitcom had scenes of people walking around with virtual reality (VR) headsets, similar to Apple's recent launch of the Vision Pro, priced at Rs 2.8 lakh.
The episode showed characters using VR headsets in their daily lives, with comical consequences like falling into potholes and walking into lampposts.
Fast forward to 2024, and fans are sharing videos of themselves using the newly launched Apple Vision Pro on the streets, reminiscent of The Simpsons' vision from eight years ago.
The Simpsons' prediction streak includes not only this tech advancement, but also other significant events like Donald Trump's presidency, Kamala Harris' inauguration outfit, Richard Branson's space travel, and the rise of smartwatches.
In 'Friends and Family', Mr. Burns hires The Simpsons to play his virtual reality family, foreshadowing a future where such technology becomes widespread. The episode humorously depicts characters engaging in virtual activities, such as virtual picnics and virtual kisses.
Here Are Some Of The Other Memes
The memes.
