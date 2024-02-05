Apple Vision Pro Headset: Social Media Flooded With Memes As 'Simpsons Predict The Future Again'

The episode showed characters using VR headsets in their daily lives, with comical consequences like falling into potholes and walking into lampposts.

Fast forward to 2024, and fans are sharing videos of themselves using the newly launched Apple Vision Pro on the streets, reminiscent of The Simpsons' vision from eight years ago.

The Simpsons' prediction streak includes not only this tech advancement, but also other significant events like Donald Trump's presidency, Kamala Harris' inauguration outfit, Richard Branson's space travel, and the rise of smartwatches.

In 'Friends and Family', Mr. Burns hires The Simpsons to play his virtual reality family, foreshadowing a future where such technology becomes widespread. The episode humorously depicts characters engaging in virtual activities, such as virtual picnics and virtual kisses.