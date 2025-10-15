Apple Unveils iPad Pro With M5 Chip In India, Pre-Orders Open Now — Check Price, Features

Apple released the latest version of its iPad Pro with M5 chips in India on Wednesday. Running on the consumer electronics giant's proprietary operating system iPadOS 26.

The device is available for pre-order on Apple's online store and will be up for grabs for customers via retail on Oct. 22, 2025.

This souped-up model boasts of major performance improvements and AI computing ability, powered by the company's M5 chip.

The chip features, what the firm calls "the world’s fastest performance core", containing a 10-core central processing unit made up of six efficiency cores and four performance cores. It also has a next-generation 10-core GPU architecture with a Neural Accelerator within each core, facilitating GPU-based AI workloads to run considerably faster, and has four times the peak GPU compute performance compared to M4, its predecessor.