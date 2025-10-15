Apple Unveils iPad Pro With M5 Chip In India, Pre-Orders Open Now — Check Price, Features
This souped-up model boasts of major performance improvements and AI computing ability, powered by the company's M5 chip.
Apple released the latest version of its iPad Pro with M5 chips in India on Wednesday. Running on the consumer electronics giant's proprietary operating system iPadOS 26.
The device is available for pre-order on Apple's online store and will be up for grabs for customers via retail on Oct. 22, 2025.
The chip features, what the firm calls "the world’s fastest performance core", containing a 10-core central processing unit made up of six efficiency cores and four performance cores. It also has a next-generation 10-core GPU architecture with a Neural Accelerator within each core, facilitating GPU-based AI workloads to run considerably faster, and has four times the peak GPU compute performance compared to M4, its predecessor.
It also has connectivity with the latest N1 networking chip and C1X cellular modem. Along with a graphics performance 45% faster than M4, owing to enhanced graphics capabilities and third-generation ray tracing.
The iPad comes in 11-inch and 13-inch izes and features an Ultra Retina XDR display built on tandem OLED technology for higher brightness and precision contrast.
In the display department, the device has a revamped interface with a new windowing system to enable multitasking. It also has a 'preview' app to open PDFs directly on the device.
Pricing
The 11-inch version of the iPad Pro with the M5 chips has a starting price at Rs 99,990 for the regular Wi-Fi model and around Rs 1.20 lakh for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version. The larger 13-inch model starts at close to Rs 1.30 lakh for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 1.50 lakh for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version.
Apple is also offering education pricing to its customers who are students, teachers or others in the education field, this prices the 11-inch model at Rs 89,900 and the 13-inch model at Rs 1,09,900.
Additional accessories like the Magic Keyboard for Rs 29,900 and Apple Pencil Pro at Rs 11,900 will be sold separately.
Storage Variants And Connectivity Features
The device is available in space black and silver finishes and has 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage variants. The M5 chip facilitates faster 3D rendering and improved AI capabilities which work great for apps like DaVinci Resolve and Draw Things.
Its connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support through the new N1 chip. The cellular models use the C1X modem which have up to 50% faster mobile data speeds. The iPad Pro also has fast charging, reach 50% charge in up to 30 minutes when using Apple’s 70W USB-C adapter.
The operating system also features new multitasking controls, and built-in Apple Intelligence features.