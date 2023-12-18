Apple To Stop Selling Some Apple Watch Models On Patent Loss
(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will stop selling the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the US just before Christmas as a result of a patent dispute over the blood oxygen sensor, according to a media report.
Sales will stop for the two flagship Apple Watch models online on Dec. 21 and in physical stores as of Dec. 24, according to the website 9to5Mac.
The move follows a ruling by the International Trade Commission in October in a long-running patent dispute between Apple and medical technology company Masimo Corp. regarding the Watch’s blood oxygen sensor technology, according to the trade publication. A presidential review period on the ITC ruling expires on Dec. 25 and Apple made its announcement preemptively, according to the report. The lower-end Apple Watch SE, which doesn’t have the blood oxygen sensor, won’t be affected.
Apple’s iPhone and the Watch bring in the majority of the tech giant’s revenue and the decision is a blow during the busiest quarter of the year. Apple has said it will appeal the ITC’s ruling. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The shares fell 1.2% in New York.
