Apple To Soon Let Users Replace Siri With Third-Party Voice Assistants But Can You Avail It?

The past few years have been a roller-coaster ride for Apple when it comes to Siri. From advertising a brand-new, AI-driven Siri for the iPhone 16 to paying a billion dollars to Google for its Gemini Assistant, Apple's failure has been evident.

Now, the company is ready to allow users to avoid being restricted to Siri, which has clearly lost the race for AI-based smart assistants, and allow third-party assistants such as Gemini, Perplexity and ChatGPT.

In iOS 26.2 beta 3, Apple has confirmed iPhone users will be able to replace Siri with third-party voice assistants. The official documentation of the changes confirms that users can now activate these third-party assistants using the side button on their iPhones.

This is a feature already available across most Android devices, including the Samsung Galaxy series phones.