Apple To Hold ‘It’s Glowtime’ Event On Sept. 9: A Look At The Line Up

The unveiling of the iPhone 16 series is expected to be the event’s highlight. Apple is rumoured to be releasing four models with possible new colour options. While details remain under wraps, significant upgrades can be expected, especially in camera technology, display and processing power. In addition to the iPhone 16, Apple is expected to announce the release date for iOS 18, which was introduced during the company’s WWDC event in June. This latest operating system is likely to roll out alongside the new iPhones.