Apple To Hold ‘It’s Glowtime’ Event On Sept. 9: A Look At The Line Up
The unveiling of the iPhone 16 series is expected to be the event’s highlight.
Apple Inc. is set to light up the tech world once again with its annual fall event, this time carrying the tagline ‘It’s Glowtime'. Scheduled for Sept. 9, at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, the event is expected to unveil the latest in Apple’s product lineup, from the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series to a new generation of Apple watches and AirPods.
When And Where To Watch?
In a departure from tradition, unlike Apple’s usual Tuesday presentations, this year’s event is taking place on a Monday. It begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT in the USA. For viewers in India, the event will kick off at 10:30 p.m. IST, allowing Apple enthusiasts to tune in late evening. The live stream will be available on Apple’s YouTube channel, its official website and the Apple TV app.
Star Of The Show: iPhone 16 Lineup
The unveiling of the iPhone 16 series is expected to be the event’s highlight. Apple is rumoured to be releasing four models with possible new colour options. While details remain under wraps, significant upgrades can be expected, especially in camera technology, display and processing power. In addition to the iPhone 16, Apple is expected to announce the release date for iOS 18, which was introduced during the company’s WWDC event in June. This latest operating system is likely to roll out alongside the new iPhones.
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple is set to introduce the Apple Watch Series 10 with significant upgrades. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new watch will feature larger screen sizes of 45mm and 49mm, a sleeker design, and enhanced durability due to the use of resin-coated copper for its internal components. However, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, some health features like hypertension and sleep apnea detection may not make it to the final product due to technical hurdles.
Apple Watch Ultra 3
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 isn’t expected to bring a lot of new hardware upgrades. Instead, it will likely maintain the look and feel of last year’s model, with a key upgrade being a faster chip that could lay the foundation for future AI capabilities.
Apple Watch SE 3
The third-generation Apple Watch SE may see an upgrade to 41mm and 45mm case sizes, matching those of the Series 8. Reports suggest that the SE 3 will feature a more cost-effective rigid plastic body, aimed at making the watch more durable and affordable, especially for parents shopping for kids.
AirPods 4
Apple is also expected to unveil its fourth-generation AirPods. With two versions at different price points, the new AirPods will feature a USB-C port, improved fit, and better audio quality, wrote Bloomberg’s Gurman, in his 'Power On' newsletter in August. For the first time, Active Noise Cancellation could be offered at a lower price point. The higher-end model will include additional features like a speaker in the charging case for 'Find My location' tracking.
New Accessories And Software Updates
As per tradition, Apple is also likely to reveal new iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands in fresh colours. These accessories usually become available for purchase right after the event.
In addition, Apple could announce the release dates for iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18. These software updates have undergone extensive beta testing and will likely be rolled out in the days following the event.
Another Event In October?
While the Sept. 9 event is likely to focus primarily on iPhones and wearables, Apple usually holds another event in October, with a focus on Mac and iPad updates. However, with an iPad-focused event already held in May 2024, further iPad announcements may be limited this year.