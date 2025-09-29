Apple Testing Siri With ChatGPT-Style App; M5 MacBooks Nearing Production

Apple is advancing its efforts on a redesigned Siri, and a latest report from Bloomberg shows that the company has been testing a ChatGPT-style app internally. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicates that Apple has created a “ChatGPT-like app to help test and prepare” for the release of the next-generation Siri.

Apple has no intentions of releasing the app to the general public, but is testing it internally to develop potential new features for Siri, Gurman said.

The app is similar to other AI-powered chatbots. According to Gurman, it allows Apple users to “manage multiple conversations across different topics” and can “save and reference past chats, follow up on earlier queries and support extended back-and-forth exchanges.”

“The app essentially takes the still-in-progress technology from the new Siri and puts it in a form employees can test out more efficiently. The company also can gather feedback on whether the chatbot format has value,” Gurman wrote.

Apple is said to be creating two versions of the Siri system, whose next iteration may debut in the coming spring. One version utilises Apple’s proprietary AI models, while the other relies on external models from companies such as Google.