Apple Takes Top Spot In Value Market Share In India As Samsung Slides
Apple has shipped 9 million units in India in the January–September period, a 35% increase over the same period last year.
Apple Inc. has increased its value market share in India in the September quarter. As per market intelligence agency International Data Corp., Apple held the top spot with a 28.7% value share in the September quarter.
The iPhone maker has maintained a significant lead over its main competitor Samsung, which failed to stop the decline as its value market share dropped to 15.2% from 22.5% in the March quarter.
Apple has shipped almost 9 million units in India between January and September this year, which is a 35% increase over the same period last year. The company is expected to have a positive October–December quarter on the back of increased demand for its most recent iPhone 16 series. Its shipments are also expected to cross the 12 million mark, up from 9 million in 2023.
Apple was also the second-largest player in the online channel and shipped around 4 million devices in the September quarter, driven by the iPhone 15 and 13. During the quarter, iPhone 13 and 15 were the most shipped devices.
Clocking an 8.6% volume market share and 58.5% growth year-over-year, Apple was the sixth-largest brand in India. Samsung, however, saw a 20% drop in shipments in the September quarter, and its volume market share fell from 16.2% in the previous year to 12.3% in the quarter.
Concerns, such as brand weariness, competition from Chinese phone makers, inventory issues and problems with offline retailers, have been cited by analysts as contributing to Samsung's decrease in market value share.
The South Korean company, following a poor sales performance that has caused the company's value and volume market shares to plummet to their lowest levels in a decade, is also cutting employees in India, as per reports.