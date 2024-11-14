Apple Takes Top Spot In Value Market Share In India As Samsung Slides

Apple Inc. has increased its value market share in India in the September quarter. As per market intelligence agency International Data Corp., Apple held the top spot with a 28.7% value share in the September quarter.

The iPhone maker has maintained a significant lead over its main competitor Samsung, which failed to stop the decline as its value market share dropped to 15.2% from 22.5% in the March quarter.

Apple has shipped almost 9 million units in India between January and September this year, which is a 35% increase over the same period last year. The company is expected to have a positive October–December quarter on the back of increased demand for its most recent iPhone 16 series. Its shipments are also expected to cross the 12 million mark, up from 9 million in 2023.