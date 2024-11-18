Apple Set To Launch Smart Home Device, New AirTag, Other Products In 2025

Apple is reportedly preparing for the release of its smart home device as it looks to make inroads in the smart home appliances segment. It may also update its AirTag tracker in 2025.

According to a Bloomberg article, the company is working on an artificial intelligence-powered wall tablet that will help control smart home appliances to compete with devices like the Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Hub. The device will leverage Apple's HomeKit ecosystem and a brand-new operating system, homeOS, the article said. Additionally, it will also leverage Apple Intelligence and the updated Siri digital assistant, which will use the App Intents feature to control software.

A customisable home screen with iOS-style widgets and smart home controls will be at the heart of the product's UI, and it will run several of Apple's essential apps, including Safari, Notes, and Calendar. The device, resembling an iPad, will reportedly come in black and silver colours, and feature a six-inch screen. In addition, it will have a built-in battery, wall-mounting adapters and a base with extra speakers for desk, nightstand, or table use, and will be compatible with HomeKit appliances such as lights, fans and third-party switches.

The tech major is also reportedly working to update its AirTag tracker, with the next-generation device anticipated to debut around the middle of 2025. Code-named B589, the AirTag is expected to offer improved range and privacy, along with a new wireless chip. The new model will make it more difficult to take the speaker out of the device, which was being done by people to stalk someone.

Among other products that Apple intends to release in 2025 are updates to the entry-level iPad, iPad Air, iPhone SE, MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio, along with the newer models of iPhone, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch, the article stated.