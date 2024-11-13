Apple Reportedly Planning To Launch AI Wall Tablet As Early As March

Apple is reportedly preparing to release a wall-mounted AI tablet that will be able to manage video conferences, operate appliances and use AI to explore apps. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the product—code-named J490—could be unveiled as early as March and will highlight Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI platform.

According to reports, depending on the components utilised, the higher-end device may cost up to $1,000, but the display-only version would cost lesser.

The possible device launch would occur as the tech company seeks to compete with rivals in the smart home market, such as Google's Nest Hub and Amazon's Echo Show and Echo Hub.

The gadget reportedly resembles a square iPad and features a screen measuring about 6 inches. It has a broad border around the screen and is roughly the size of two iPhones placed side by side. Additionally, there are internal speakers, a rechargeable built-in battery and a camera on the top front. The device may be available in black and silver colour choices.

According to Gurman, Apple is looking to promote the device as a means of using Apple's FaceTime software to hold intercom conversations, communicate with Siri, and operate household appliances. Additionally, it will be equipped with Apple apps, such as those for playing music, navigating the web, and listening to news updates. Users can view their images in a slideshow format and will have access to their calendar and note information through the device.

The product's touch interface resembles a mix of the operating system found on the Apple Watch and the StandBy mode on an iPhone. Users can communicate through voice with the device by utilising Apple Intelligence and Siri.