Apple Removes Tea And TeaOnHer Apps Over Privacy Issues And User Complaints

Apple has removed dating review apps Tea and TeaOnHer from its App Store amid rising concerns over privacy issues. The tech giant removed the apps as they failed to meet the content moderation and user privacy requirements, according to a TechCrunch report. The apps were removed on Oct. 21.

Although the apps are no longer live on Apple's platform, they're still available on Google Play, according to App Store analytics provider Appfigures, the TechCrunch report added.

The Tea app became popular with its anonymous dating reviews, prompting many imitators. Apple told TechCrunch that Tea Dating Advice and TeaOnHer apps were removed from the App Store after the company saw an undue number of user complaints and negative reviews, including claims that children's personal data had been leaked. Apple reached out to the developers of each app prior to removing the apps, but they did not resolve the issues, the TechCrunch report stated.