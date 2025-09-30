Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 For iPhones — Update Now To Fix Major Bugs, Check How To Download
Users had reported issues with iOS 26, including camera, WiFi connectivity, and more, which the update fixes.
Two weeks after the launch of iOS 26, Apple has released its first update for the new iPhone software. The iOS 26.0.1 update is now ready to download on iPhones, and it’s mostly about security and bug fixes and not any new features.
Apple launched its iPhone 17 series three weeks back and iOS 26 a week later. However, users reported issues with the new software, including camera, WiFi connectivity, and more. Many users also refrained from downloading iOS 26 with the anticipation that with new software comes new bugs.
The iOS 26.0.1 update addresses these issues. Here’s what’s new and how to download the latest software.
iOS 26.0.1 For iPhones: What’s New
According to Apple’s release notes for iOS 26.0.1, “this update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone, including fixes for the following issues”:
Photos taken under certain lighting conditions with iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models may include unexpected artifacts.
Wi-Fi and Bluetooth may occasionally disconnect on iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models.
A small number of iPhone users may be unable to connect to a cellular network after updating to iOS 26.
App icons may appear blank after adding a custom tint.
VoiceOver may become disabled for some users after updating to iOS 26.
It is common to have such bugs in new software, and Apple usually addresses them through updates. The company could also release iOS 26.0.2 and any further updates if more bug fixes are required.
iOS 26.0.1 For iPhones: How To Download
To download iOS 26.0.1 on your iPhone, follow the below steps:
Go to Settings app on your iPhone.
Then go to General Settings.
Tap Software Update.
Check if there is iOS 26.0.1 update available.
Tap Install Now. If “Download and Install” shows instead, tap to download the update, enter your passcode, then tap Install Now.
iOS 26 updates are available for iPhone 11 and higher iPhone models, while older iPhones are eligible for iOS 18.7.1 update only.