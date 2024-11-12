Apple Releases iOS 18.2 Beta 3: Here’s What’s New In Camera Control, Video Player And More
Apple has made a few tweaks to the TV app, Photos app and Camera Control in the third beta.
Apple has made the third beta versions of iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 available for developers. While the first two betas were more significant and had major new features such as Apple Intelligence, ChatGPT, FindMy and Camera Control updates, there are still a few tweaks made to the TV app, Photos app and other apps in the third beta.
An iOS 18.2 public beta containing these tweaks is reportedly going to be released later this week. Apple has already stated that the software upgrade will be made available to the general public in December.
Here’s a look at the new features in the third beta of iOS 18.2:
Camera Control Setting: iOS 18.2 beta 3 introduces a new Camera Control button setting for all iPhone 16 models. Under 'Display & Brightness' in the 'Settings' app, there is now a setting for "Require Screen On". With this feature, only when the iPhone's screen is turned on can you use the Camera Control button to activate the Camera app or a third-party camera app that is compatible. This restriction is removed when the setting is disabled.
Video Player In Photos: The video player in iOS 18.2 beta 3 has been modified to occupy a larger portion of the screen. By removing the thick borders that surrounded videos in previous iterations of iOS 18, users can play videos in full screen without tapping on them.
Refreshed Next-Generation CarPlay Icons: Apple is reportedly getting ready for the release of next-generation CarPlay. The new 'Climate' and 'Media' apps, which will be accessible through the new CarPlay, have refreshed icons in iOS 18.2 beta 3. According to Apple's website, the first cars with next-generation CarPlay capability will "arrive in 2024," even as the year almost ends and no cars currently have the feature.
Navigation Bar Customisation: The TV app's navigation bar can now be customised with iPadOS 18.2 beta 3.
AirDrop In Dark Mode: The AirDrop icon in the sharing sheet is now dark in Dark Mode instead of being white.
Fixes: Apple said that problems with the Precision Finding and 'Play Sound' capabilities of AirTags, AirPods, and third-party Find My-supported accessories on previous betas have now been fixed, as per the developer notes for iOS 18.2 beta 3.