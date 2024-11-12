Apple Releases iOS 18.2 Beta 3: Here’s What’s New In Camera Control, Video Player And More

Apple has made the third beta versions of iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 available for developers. While the first two betas were more significant and had major new features such as Apple Intelligence, ChatGPT, FindMy and Camera Control updates, there are still a few tweaks made to the TV app, Photos app and other apps in the third beta.

An iOS 18.2 public beta containing these tweaks is reportedly going to be released later this week. Apple has already stated that the software upgrade will be made available to the general public in December.

Here’s a look at the new features in the third beta of iOS 18.2: