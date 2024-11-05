Apple Releases iOS 18.2 Beta 2: ChatGPT Usage Info, Camera Control, Find My And More Updates
Apple Intelligence capabilities have been enhanced and notable updates include ChatGPT usage information, Find My and Camera Control.
Apple Inc. has made iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 beta 2 available for developers, with several significant changes for iPhone and iPad users. Apple Intelligence capabilities have reportedly been enhanced and notable updates include ChatGPT usage information, Find My and Camera Control.
Here’s a list of new features and changes with iOS 18.2 beta 2:
ChatGPT Usage Info And Premium Plan
The ChatGPT section of Apple Intelligence for Siri now displays the ChatGPT limits that apply to free users. In addition, there is an option to upgrade to the paid ChatGPT Plus plan.
With ChatGPT integration to Siri as part of iOS 18.2 beta 1, users can access ChatGPT for free. However, they can only create a limited number of DALL-E 3 images and make requests that use the most recent ChatGPT-4o engine. Access then switches back to ChatGPT's more basic version. ChatGPT Plus is required for unrestricted access, for which users have to pay.
Find My
Share Item Location with an "airline or trusted person" is a new feature in Find My, which can assist users in finding something they've lost. By selecting the Share Item Location option, a link is created that, when clicked, allows a user to see the location of a misplaced item. The link can be viewed on a non-Apple device, and after a week or when you find your misplaced item again, it expires.
Additionally, there is a Show Contact Info option that allows a phone or tablet to connect to an item and access additional details about it—such as phone number and email address—through a website.
Camera Control
The ability to lock auto exposure and auto focus settings with a light press has been added for iPhone 16 users. Users can navigate to settings, camera, then camera control and activate the AE/AF Lock toggle.
Apple had earlier released options of double-light press speed and light press force. Now, the double-click speed of camera control can also be changed, with default, slow, and slower as options. To make changes to camera control, users can navigate to accessibility, then camera button in settings.
iPhone Mirroring
With iOS 18.2 beta 2, users can enable iPhone Mirroring while sharing their iPhone’s hotspot connection with their Mac. Earlier, users couldn't use iPhone Mirroring if a Mac was connected via Personal Hotspot.
Settings Icons
The Settings app's icons in Dark Mode have a new, darker appearance that displays colour on a black background instead of solid-coloured icons with white accents.
New Fitness Shortcut Actions
Open Fitness Settings, Open Award, Open Session History and Open Trophy Case are among the new Shortcut actions available in the Fitness app.
Battery Life And iPhone Temperature
Apple has reportedly improved device temperature and battery life, as per the iOS 18.2 beta 2 release notes.