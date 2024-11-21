'Important Security Fixes': Apple Releases iOS 18.1.1 For iPhone, Other Software Updates

Apple has released iOS 18.1.1 for iPhone users, one of the several new updates from the company for its operating systems. All iPhones running iOS 18 can get the update.

While no new features have been added, iOS 18.1.1 offers "important security fixes", according to Apple's website. Though the company has not revealed the precise problem this update fixes, it has advised all users to install the update in order to ensure the security of their iPhone.

According to the official release notes for iOS 18.1.1, "This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users."

Users can download and install iOS 18.1.1 by following the steps below:

In Settings, tap on General settings and navigate to Software Update.

The Download and Install option will be displayed if the update is available. Tap the option to begin the download.

Once the download is complete, you will get the option to update immediately, install later or 'Remind Me Later'.

The iOS 18.1.1 update comes along with the iPadOS 18.1.1 for iPads, macOS Sequoia 15.1.1 for Macs, and visionOS 2.1.1 for Apple Vision Pro. The updates precede iOS 18.2's December release, which is only a few weeks away.

According to Apple, devices that need the iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1 updates include: