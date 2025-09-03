Apple Releases Final iOS 26 Public Beta Ahead Of iPhone 17 Launch

With the iPhone 17 unveiling only days away, Apple has rolled out the last public beta of iOS 26. This version represents the concluding phase of Apple’s testing process before the official rollout of its next-generation software.

According to MacRumors, Apple has rolled out the sixth round of public test builds for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26 and tvOS 26. These trial versions give everyday users a chance to experience upcoming features before the official rollout in September. This release follows just a week after the fifth public betas and corresponds with the ninth developer betas.

Users registered as public beta testers on Apple’s official site can download the latest public betas for iOS 26, iPadOS 26 and macOS 26 by opening the Settings or System Settings app on their devices. From there, navigate to General, then Software Update and select the relevant public beta option to begin the download and installation process.

With iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, Apple has introduced the fresh Liquid Glass look, giving the interface a transparent, glass-like feel. Icons, buttons and navigation bars shimmer softly, reacting to light with smooth animations. Users can also notice pop-out menus in some places, tab bars that shrink when scrolled and a new roundness to everything.