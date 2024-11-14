Apple Releases AI-Powered Final Cut Pro 11, Updates Video Editing Software

Apple has released Final Cut Pro 11 along with updates to Final Cut Pro for iPad, Final Cut Camera, and Logic Pro. Offering new tools like Magnetic Mask and Transcribe to Captions, Final Cut Pro 11 for Mac also supports the import, edit, and delivery of spatial video projects directly to Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple release said with Magnetic Mask, editors can isolate people and objects in a video clip without the need for a green screen or more time-consuming rotoscoping. This automatic analysis provides additional flexibility to customise backgrounds and environments. Editors can also combine Magnetic Mask with colour correction and video effects.

With Transcribe to Captions, closed captions can be automatically generated in the timeline using an Apple-trained large language model that transcribes spoken audio.

Final Cut Pro 11 now supports spatial video editing, allowing editors to import their footage and add effects, make colour corrections, and add titles. The depth position of titles and captured footage can also be adjusted during the editing process. Spatial video clips can be captured directly with Vision Pro, or on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro. With Mac Virtual Display, users can bring their edit into Apple Vision Pro, the release stated.

According to the Apple media release, Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.1 improves the touch-first editing experience with support for Enhance Light and Colour, new Live Drawing inks, and haptic feedback for Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. There is more built-in content, including colour-grading presets and dynamic soundtracks.