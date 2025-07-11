Apple Plans New MacBook Pro, iPhone 17e And iPads By Early 2026

Apple Inc. is planning an ambitious pipeline of new products for release during the first half of 2026, including a new low-end iPhone, multiple iPads and upgraded Macs.

The lineup — due by spring of next year — includes updates to Apple’s entry-level tablet and iPad Air, as well as an external Mac monitor, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The budget smartphone, dubbed the iPhone 17e, will be a follow-up to a $599 model that Apple launched earlier this year.

The company is also working on upgraded MacBook Pros and Airs, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private. Though those computers were originally slated for a 2025 release, Apple is considering pushing them back to 2026, they said.

The new products are part of a push to get back to more consistent revenue growth following this fall’s iPhone launch. After a pandemic-fueled sales surge in the early part of the decade, Apple has suffered from spottier demand the past two years. A slower rollout of new models — including iPads — contributed to the slump.

A spokesperson for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.