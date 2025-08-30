Apple Planning Higher Prices For iPhone 17? Here’s What To Expect
Let’s dive into all the iPhone 17-related speculations, and find out how these phones will weigh on your wallets.
As Apple’s much-awaited ‘Awe Dropping’ event is just round the corner, tech enthusiasts are closely tracking all the updates about the iPhone 17 series. The latest iPhone lineup could prove particularly noteworthy, with speculation rife about the introduction of a new model, the iPhone 17 Air.
Alongside all the excitement, many are curious about how much these new phones will cost.
iPhone 17 Price
Apple has maintained the price of its base iPhone flagship at $799 (roughly Rs 70,160). since the launch of the iPhone 12. However, with the introduction of the iPhone 16e earlier this year and other market factors, the company may end up raising prices for the iPhone 17 series.
Rumours, late last year, hinted that all the new models could cost more and a July report suggested a likely $50 increase. That means the basic iPhone 17 could be priced around $849 (roughly Rs 74,550). It will probably come with 128 GB of storage.
iPhone 17 Pro Price
Most people usually think of the $999 ‘Pro’ iPhones when it comes to premium models. That price has been the norm since Apple introduced the iPhone X in 2018. But this time, the iPhone 17 Pro is reportedly expected to cost a bit more, possibly around $1,049.
iPhone 17 Pro Max Price
The largest and most premium iPhone in Apple’s collection has consistently been the costliest model. This distinction belongs to the Pro Max variant, which made its debut in 2019 with the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
It also came with a price tag of $1,099 (nearly Rs 96,535). Apple later raised this to $1,199 (nearly Rs 1,05,319) with the iPhone 15 Pro Max and maintained this with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The forthcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with a price increase to around $1,249 (around Rs 1,09,710), according to reports.
iPhone 17 Air Price
There has been a lot of speculation regarding the iPhone 17 Air. It is expected to feature a sleek, ultra-thin design. This unique model could influence the pricing strategy for the entire iPhone 17 range.
It is likely to take the place of the iPhone 16 Plus in Apple’s lineup, with initial estimates indicating a price of around $899 (nearly Rs 78,970). However, recent rumours suggest a possible increase to about $949 (around Rs 83,360) due to the general price rises expected across the new models.
When compared to competitors like Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge, which retails at $1,099 (nearly Rs 96,535), a price point for the iPhone 17 Air closer to this figure would position it neatly between the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.