Apple Planning Higher Prices For iPhone 17? Here’s What To Expect

As Apple’s much-awaited ‘Awe Dropping’ event is just round the corner, tech enthusiasts are closely tracking all the updates about the iPhone 17 series. The latest iPhone lineup could prove particularly noteworthy, with speculation rife about the introduction of a new model, the iPhone 17 Air.

Alongside all the excitement, many are curious about how much these new phones will cost.

Let’s dive into all the iPhone 17-related speculations, and find out how these phones will weigh on your wallets.