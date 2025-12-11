Apple Noida Opens At DLF Mall Of India — Company’s Fifth Store In India

Apple today unveiled Apple Noida, its first-ever retail store in the city and the fifth Apple Store in India. Situated inside DLF Mall of India, the new location offers Apple’s complete range of products and services under one roof. The store officially opens on Thursday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. IST.

Visitors can discover and purchase the newest iPhone lineup, get expert advice and support, and join free Today at Apple creative sessions. As per Apple, More than 80 team members will assist customers with the latest products, including the new iPhone series, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and the M5-powered iPad Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Services include device setup, help switching to iPhone, Apple Trade In, flexible financing, and in-store pickup for online orders. Business teams are also on hand to support companies with tailored solutions and device management.