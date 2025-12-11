Apple Noida Opens At DLF Mall Of India — Company’s Fifth Store In India

Business NewsTechnologyApple Noida Opens At DLF Mall Of India — Company’s Fifth Store In India
The new location offers Apple’s complete range of products and services under one roof.

11 Dec 2025, 11:31 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Apple today unveiled Apple Noida at the DLF Mall of India, its first-ever retail store in the city and the fifth Apple Store in India. (Source: Apple)
Apple today unveiled Apple Noida, its first-ever retail store in the city and the fifth Apple Store in India. Situated inside DLF Mall of India, the new location offers Apple’s complete range of products and services under one roof. The store officially opens on Thursday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. IST.

Visitors can discover and purchase the newest iPhone lineup, get expert advice and support, and join free Today at Apple creative sessions. As per Apple, More than 80 team members will assist customers with the latest products, including the new iPhone series, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and the M5-powered iPad Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro. 

Services include device setup, help switching to iPhone, Apple Trade In, flexible financing, and in-store pickup for online orders. Business teams are also on hand to support companies with tailored solutions and device management.

To celebrate the opening, Apple has released exclusive Apple Noida wallpapers, a special Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of the city, and full store details at apple.com/in/retail/noida.

‘Today At Apple’ Sessions

Free Today at Apple sessions, led by Apple Creatives, will run daily and cover photography, video, art, music, and coding. From opening day, customers can reserve their spots for various sessions, which include:

  • Tips: Work Smarter on Mac 

  • Tips: Get Active with Apple Watch 

  • Workshop: Take Better Photos on iPhone 

  • Kids: Code Your First App

Expanding Apple Footprint In India

With Apple Noida, the Apple Store online, Shop with a Specialist over Video, and the Apple Store app, customers across India have better access to Apple services.

Apple Noida becomes India’s fifth store and the second in the National Capital Region, joining Apple BKC (Mumbai), Apple Saket (Delhi), Apple Hebbal (Bengaluru), and Apple Koregaon Park (Pune). 

