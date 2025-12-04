Apple Music Releases 2025 Replay Feature Offering Yearly Highlights: How To Access

Apple Music launched its 2025 Replay feature on Tuesday, mirroring Spotify Wrapped, which arrives every year with similar insights. The update highlights each user’s most played songs, albums and artists during the entire year. It also breaks down listening habits in simple, personalised statistics.

Apple also released its 2025 Year-End charts, showcasing the most-streamed tracks worldwide. With the launch, the tech giant is trying to gain an edge over Spotify amid growing competition among major audio streaming platforms over user engagement.

“Look back at the top songs, artists, and albums that defined your year. Listen to your personalised 2025 Apple Music Replay mix,” Apple said.

Apple users can also view Discovery stats that show which new artists they explored this year. The Loyalty feature highlights the artists they played the most. The Comebacks feature reveals which artists returned to their rotation after a break. Replay also shows total minutes listened and tracks, longest streaks and favourite genres.

Besides yearly replay, users can also review monthly highlights. They can also revisit yearly summaries from every year they’ve used the service. A “Replay All Time” playlist collects their most-played songs ever.

In a post on X, Apple Music also shared the biggest songs of 2025 that topped charts in various categories. “APT.” by ROSE and Bruno Mars stands as the biggest track of 2025. The hit dominated global streams and shaped the year’s pop landscape. Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m The Problem’ emerged as Apple Music’s most-listened-to project. Drake leads the charts as the most-streamed artist of the year, Apple Music said.