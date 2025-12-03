Apple May Release Only Three iPhones In 2026: Foldable Model Rumoured For Launch

Apple may streamline its iPhone lineup for 2026, trimming the new launches to just three models. According to research firm IDC, the company may break the four-device pattern maintained since 2020.

Reports suggest Apple is likely to delay the next-generation vanilla iPhone until 2027 and extend development time for the Air model’s successor. As a result, consumers may have just three new iPhones to choose from in 2026. Some reports earlier indicated that one of these models could be the long-rumoured iPhone Fold.

The IDC cited projected shipment data to suggest that iPhone shipments could decline by up to 4.2% in 2026. While the report cited challenges like memory component shortages, the most significant factor behind the expected drop in shipments is said to be Apple’s decision to delay the rumoured iPhone 18 until 2027, Reuters reported. Notably, Apple is set for a record 2025, with shipments projected to rise 6.1% to 247 million units driven by strong iPhone 17 demand.