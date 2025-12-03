Apple May Release Only Three iPhones In 2026: Foldable Model Rumoured For Launch
Apple is expected to release only three iPhones in 2026, delaying the vanilla model and Air successor.
Apple may streamline its iPhone lineup for 2026, trimming the new launches to just three models. According to research firm IDC, the company may break the four-device pattern maintained since 2020.
Reports suggest Apple is likely to delay the next-generation vanilla iPhone until 2027 and extend development time for the Air model’s successor. As a result, consumers may have just three new iPhones to choose from in 2026. Some reports earlier indicated that one of these models could be the long-rumoured iPhone Fold.
The IDC cited projected shipment data to suggest that iPhone shipments could decline by up to 4.2% in 2026. While the report cited challenges like memory component shortages, the most significant factor behind the expected drop in shipments is said to be Apple’s decision to delay the rumoured iPhone 18 until 2027, Reuters reported. Notably, Apple is set for a record 2025, with shipments projected to rise 6.1% to 247 million units driven by strong iPhone 17 demand.
Since 2020, Apple has consistently launched four iPhone models each year. The Pro and Pro Max have occupied two fixed spots, while the standard base model iPhone has filled a third. The fourth slot has served as Apple’s experimental space. Over the years, the company has rotated between the mini, the Plus and most recently the ultra-thin Air variant.
However, several reports now indicate that Apple may delay the base iPhone model until early 2027, launching it alongside the rumoured iPhone 18e, according to a Gadgets360 report. A 9to5Mac report also claimed that the next-generation iPhone Air could be pushed back, as its development cycle is taking longer than anticipated.
That leaves only the Pro models confirmed for the 2026 lineup. However, some reports suggest Apple’s long-awaited entry into the foldable market could arrive next year. This has fuelled expectations that Apple will release just three iPhones in 2026. Whether it will feature the rumoured foldable model remains to be seen.