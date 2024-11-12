Apple May Launch Vision Pro 2 In Late 2025 Or Early 2026

Apple may release a revised version of the Apple Vision Pro in late 2025 or early 2026. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the updated $3,500 headset is probably going to be available before a less expensive one does, rumours of which have been doing the rounds lately.

As per Gurman's Power On newsletter, Apple is developing a number of Vision headset concepts, one of which is a direct replacement for the Vision Pro. That device would have a similar appearance to the current model, but with internal upgrades, including the future Apple M5 chip. Given that the present model still uses the M2 processor, that would potentially improve the Vision Pro's performance significantly.

The rumours follow reports in September that Apple's Vision Products Group was seeking to create a less expensive Vision headset that would cost $2,000 and not include the 'Pro' label. According to reports, the low-cost Vision Pro would have eliminated some of the existing version's functions, like EyeSight, which enables users to display their own eyes while wearing the headset and used somewhat less expensive materials.

However, according to Apple's supply chain researcher Ming-Chi Kuo, users may have to wait until 2027 to purchase a headset that is affordable. According to Kuo, Apple decided to postpone the release of the less expensive Vision Pro because "just lowering the price wouldn't help create successful use cases".

"It's similar to the HomePod situation—even after launching the cheaper HomePod mini, Apple's smart speakers failed to become mainstream products," noted Kuo.

Meanwhile, with visionOS software upgrades, Apple is working to enhance the current Vision Pro. VisionOS 2 was released in September and included improvements to features, additional hand gestures, mouse support and the ability to turn your photographs into spatial photos.

The company also released a beta version of some features last week, including wide and ultrawide display options, which in a manner serve as a high-res external monitor for Mac. According to Gurman, Vision Pro users will have access to the wide and ultrawide options as part of visionOS 2.2, which should be available early December.