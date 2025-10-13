Apple May Launch M5 iPad Pro, M5 MacBook Pro, Updated Vision Pro This Week
Apple could unveil three new products as early as this week. According to the latest report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the lineup of new launches includes an updated M5 iPad Pro, M5 base MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro.
Apple is anticipated to unveil these products online, most probably through media releases, and brief promotional videos rather than a major event. However, the exact date and timing of the launches is not official, and Apple lovers can expect announcements sometime later this week.
Here’s what to expect in the M5 iPad Pro, M5 MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro in terms of specs and features.
M5 iPad Pro
The new iPad Pro, whose unboxing videos reportedly originating from Russia were recently seen, will be powered by the M5 processor and come with a minimum of 12GB of RAM as a standard option. In terms of performance, initial benchmark results indicate up to 12% improvement in multi-core CPU performance and as much as 36% enhancement in graphics for the M5 compared to the M4 model. While it was speculated to get a dual front-camera setup, the leaked videos did not show this feature.
M5 MacBook Pro
The entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro is expected to be announced this week. According to Gurman, this model is “ready for launch” and will come powered by the M5 processor. More advanced variants equipped with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are anticipated to arrive in 2026. The design and specifications of the upcoming MacBook Pro will stay consistent with previous versions, without major changes.
Updated Vision Pro
Gurman suggests that the updated version of the Vision Pro will be equipped with the same M5 chip found in the new iPad Pro. The new Vision Pro is also anticipated to include a “Dual Knit Band” for enhanced comfort and may be available in a Space Black colour option. Regulatory filings indicate it will maintain Wi-Fi 6 instead of newer ones like Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7.