Apple May Launch M5 iPad Pro, M5 MacBook Pro, Updated Vision Pro This Week

Apple could unveil three new products as early as this week. According to the latest report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the lineup of new launches includes an updated M5 iPad Pro, M5 base MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro.

Apple is anticipated to unveil these products online, most probably through media releases, and brief promotional videos rather than a major event. However, the exact date and timing of the launches is not official, and Apple lovers can expect announcements sometime later this week.

Here’s what to expect in the M5 iPad Pro, M5 MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro in terms of specs and features.