Apple May Launch Five New Satellite Features For iPhones: All You Need To Know
Apple is reportedly working on features such as satellite-powered maps and richer messaging capabilities.
Apple is developing several new satellite-based capabilities for the iPhone, according to a report by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined several features currently being developed, including:
Satellite framework for third-party applications: Apple is developing an API that will enable app developers to integrate satellite connectivity into their own apps. Usage and features will depend on the developers, so compatibility may vary across apps.
Satellite-enabled Apple Maps: The company plans to bring satellite connectivity to Apple Maps, allowing users to navigate even without access to cellular or Wi-Fi networks.
Enhanced messaging features: Apple is advancing satellite messaging capabilities to include the ability to send photos, extending beyond simple text message support.
Improvements in “natural usage”: One major limitation of the current system is the requirement for clear sky visibility. Apple aims to enable continuous satellite connectivity even when the iPhone is in a pocket, vehicle, or indoors, removing the need to point the device directly at the sky.
Satellite support over 5G networks: Next year’s iPhones are expected to support 5G NTN technology, allowing cellular towers to extend coverage by connecting to satellites.
Currently, there are no plans to enable phone calls, video calls, or internet browsing via satellite on iPhones. At present, Apple’s satellite connectivity features are offered at no cost. However, it is reported that for future, more advanced services, Apple intends to allow customers to pay satellite providers directly for these enhanced capabilities.
Apple might introduce a paid subscription for extended satellite connectivity in partnership with a company such as SpaceX. However, according to Gurman, internal discussions within Apple about launching their own satellite service have been held but ultimately shelved due to concerns that the tech giant should avoid acting like a traditional carrier.
Apple has apparently backed upgrades to Globalstar’s satellite infrastructure, which will be essential for many of the new satellite features in development. Gurman mentioned that if SpaceX successfully acquires Globalstar, these upgrades could be implemented more swiftly.
“A SpaceX-Globalstar merger would complicate that equation, but it may also bring opportunities. Apple could collaborate more deeply with SpaceX on premium satellite features — perhaps even creating a new paid tier for extended connectivity. Apple has no current plans to enable phone calls, video chats, or web browsing via satellite, but SpaceX is aggressively moving in that direction,” he wrote.