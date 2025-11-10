Apple May Launch Five New Satellite Features For iPhones: All You Need To Know

Currently, there are no plans to enable phone calls, video calls, or internet browsing via satellite on iPhones. At present, Apple’s satellite connectivity features are offered at no cost. However, it is reported that for future, more advanced services, Apple intends to allow customers to pay satellite providers directly for these enhanced capabilities.

Apple might introduce a paid subscription for extended satellite connectivity in partnership with a company such as SpaceX. However, according to Gurman, internal discussions within Apple about launching their own satellite service have been held but ultimately shelved due to concerns that the tech giant should avoid acting like a traditional carrier.