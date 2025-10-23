Business NewsTechnologyApple Loses UK Class Action Over ‘Excessive’ App Store Charge
ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Loses UK Class Action Over ‘Excessive’ App Store Charge

The Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled on Thursday that Apple failed to justify its conduct and must pay damages for the overcharged amounts.

23 Oct 2025, 10:27 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apple loses class-action in United Kingdom. (Image: Bloomberg)</p></div>
Apple loses class-action in United Kingdom. (Image: Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Apple Inc. lost a class-action in the UK after a court ruled that it abused its dominant position to charge excessive commission from app developers. 

The Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled on Thursday that Apple failed to justify its conduct and must pay damages for the overcharged amounts. 

The lawsuit alleged that millions of “captive” iPhone and iPad users paid the price for “exorbitant” commission charged by Apple for purchases made on its App Store. Apple denied the allegations.

“Apple has abused its dominant position by charging excessive and unfair prices,” the tribunal said in a summary of the ruling.

Rachael Kent the lead claimant in the case filed in 2021, and her lawyers estimates Apple could be liable to pay over £1.5 billion ($2 billion) to compensate some 20 million users in the UK who paid for apps or subscriptions on their devices since October 2015. 

Apple said the ruling took a flawed view of the thriving and competitive app economy. “This ruling overlooks how the App Store helps developers succeed,” an Apple spokesperson said.

ALSO READ

Apple Removes Tea And TeaOnHer Apps Over Privacy Issues And User Complaints
Opinion
Apple Removes Tea And TeaOnHer Apps Over Privacy Issues And User Complaints
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT