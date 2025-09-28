Apple Develops ChatGPT-Like Software; Likely To Enhance Siri Next Year

Apple has developed an iPhone app similar to ChatGPT, codenamed Veritas, which is expected to enhance the capabilities of Siri. The company is expected to use the product to launch an enhanced version of Siri next year, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The software is designed for internal use only and the iphone makers has no plans for an immediate launch. Veritas allows Apple engineers to evaluate new features for Siri, including the user's personal data such as songs, emails and photos, to offer a more personalised service. The app can also carry out tasks like editing images, the report added.

The tool also allows Apple engineers to run extended back and forth conversation, in order to ascertain whether a conversation-based tool will be useful for consumers.

The internal testing of Veritas marks a key moment for Apple as it looks to enter the artificial intelligence race, in which competition such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Google and Huawei have already entered.

The report suggests a redesigned Siri could be slated for a launch as early as March next year. This comes after multiple delays, as Apple had originally aimed to ship the upgrade last spring. They delayed the product due to multiple malfunctions.

The overhauled Siri will be powered by a system called Linwood, which uses large language models, the same used by the likes of ChatGPT and Gemini, among others.

Apple's Foundational Models teams is building the core technology in combination with a third-party model.

Bloomberg further reports that the upgrade is expected to allow Siri to act on information displayed on a user's screen and navigate the system more fluently.

Chief Executive Tim Cook has called artificial intelligence the company’s biggest transformation in decades. In a recent staff meeting, Cook told employees, “This is sort of ours to grab. We will make the investment to do it.”

Even without any public release clause, Veritas signifies that Apple is ready to close the gap with AI leaders like Google and Samsung.