Apple Launches Revamped Version Of Web App Store: Check What’s New
The homepage includes sections like the Today tab, recommendations and popular categories such as productivity, entertainment and adventure.
Apple has launched a new web version of its App Store. Now, Apple users will be able to visit the revamped online platform and explore apps in one central place.
The site has a clean, updated design with a user-friendly interface. Users can browse apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Vision Pro, Apple Watch and Apple TV.
The homepage includes sections like the Today tab, recommendations, and popular categories such as productivity, entertainment, and adventure. You can also search for apps directly from the site, something that was not convenient earlier.
Although you can explore apps online, you cannot download or install them from the website. Each app page includes an option to share the link or open the app listing in the App Store on your device.
Before this update, Apple only offered individual web pages for apps, which were hard to find without a direct link. The new web-based App Store makes discovery and browsing much easier.
It serves as a more organised tool to explore Apple’s growing app ecosystem. This marks a step forward in Apple’s aim to further streamline its tech ecosystem, even though the final download process still happens through the App Store app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro Launch, Design, Chipset, Camera, Prices — Roundup Of All We Know To Date
How To Check Out App Store Website?
Users will need to navigate to apps.apple.com to explore the web version of Apple’s App Store. There, one can see the revamped user interface instead of the earlier webpage design. The earlier version only contained information about the App Store.
To switch the interface layout according to a certain Apple device, one needs to click on the top left section and select the device category from the drop-down menu.
For instance, the App Store for Apple TV displays recommendations for the latest streaming shows and online games. Meanwhile, the App Store for Mac highlights apps like Canva, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Microsoft Copilot, offering a more personalised experience based on the device’s functionality.
To check out any app, users need to click on “view” for more details, following which Apple will display the direct link on the dedicated web page for the app.