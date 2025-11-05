Apple Launches Revamped Version Of Web App Store: Check What’s New

Apple has launched a new web version of its App Store. Now, Apple users will be able to visit the revamped online platform and explore apps in one central place.

The site has a clean, updated design with a user-friendly interface. Users can browse apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Vision Pro, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

The homepage includes sections like the Today tab, recommendations, and popular categories such as productivity, entertainment, and adventure. You can also search for apps directly from the site, something that was not convenient earlier.

Although you can explore apps online, you cannot download or install them from the website. Each app page includes an option to share the link or open the app listing in the App Store on your device.

Before this update, Apple only offered individual web pages for apps, which were hard to find without a direct link. The new web-based App Store makes discovery and browsing much easier.

It serves as a more organised tool to explore Apple’s growing app ecosystem. This marks a step forward in Apple’s aim to further streamline its tech ecosystem, even though the final download process still happens through the App Store app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.