Apple Launches New AppleCare+ Plans In India: Price To Coverage Options—Five Key Things To Know
AppleCare+ Plans: The aim is to give iPhone users different options and ways to protect their devices without spending too much at once.
Apple on Wednesday, Nov. 19 launched new AppleCare+ coverage plans in India, now including theft and loss protection for iPhones for the first time.
The aim of this move is to give iPhone users different options and ways to protect their devices without spending too much at once.
ALSO READ
Apple To Soon Let Users Replace Siri With Third-Party Voice Assistants But Can You Avail It?
What is new AppleCare+ coverage plans?
Under this plan, customers can claim coverage for up to two incidents of theft or loss per year.
This is part of the AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone program, which also continues to provide existing benefits such as priority support, battery replacement service, and unlimited accidental damage repairs.
AppleCare+ Plans: Five Key Things To Know
1. Extended device coverage
A new iPhone comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through Apple's standard limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support.
With AppleCare+, this coverage is extended to two years from the plan's purchase date, along with unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection.
2. Service fees for repairs
Apple has announced the service fees for accidental repairs under AppleCare+, charging Rs 2,500 per incident for screen or back glass damage and Rs 8,900 per incident for other types of accidental damage.
3. AppleCare+ coverage plans price
Earlier, AppleCare+ in India was only available as an annual plan. Now, Apple has updated the plans, so users can choose monthly or yearly subscriptions, making it more flexible. The price for annual plans starts from Rs 799 per month.
Kaiann Drance, Apple's Vice President of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, said these updates make it easier and more affordable for customers to get full coverage for their iPhones.
4. Other benefits of AppleCare+ coverage
You also get unlimited accidental damage repairs, free battery replacement if capacity falls below 80 percent, 24x7 priority support, and extended warranty coverage for hardware issues.
The plan also includes coverage for liquid damage, same-day repairs at Apple Stores and authorized service providers, and pickup and delivery service for added convenience.
5. Where can you buy AppleCare+ coverage?
Customers can buy AppleCare+ when purchasing a new iPhone, or add it within 60 days after buying the device. You can view plans and purchase coverage directly from the settings app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.