Apple Launches New Apple Sports App; Check Features And What Tim Cook Said
Additional leagues will become available on Apple Sports over time, including MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA for their upcoming seasons.
Tech giant Apple on Wednesday launched a new sports app named 'Apple Sports' for fans giving them access to real-time scores, stats and more.
"Designed for speed and simplicity, the app’s personalized experience puts users’ favourite leagues and teams front and center, featuring an easy-to-use interface designed by Apple," the company said in a statement.
Initially, the app will provide live data from popular leagues that are currently in season such as NHL, NBA, NCAA basketball (for men and women), La Liga, LigaMX, Premier League and Serie A among others.
Apple CEO Tim Cook in a post on X said that he can't wait to use the app during the 2024 MLS Season.
“The new Apple Sports iPhone app makes following your favourite teams and leagues fast and simple. I can’t wait to use it during the 2024 @MLS Season, which kicks off tonight between Inter Miami CF and Real Salt Lake on #MLSSeasonPass!" he wrote.
The new Apple Sports iPhoneÂ app makes following your favorite teams and leagues fast and simple. I canât wait to use it during the 2024 @MLS Season, which kicks off tonight between Inter Miami CF and Real Salt Lake on #MLSSeasonPass! pic.twitter.com/ZwMApjyKv7— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 21, 2024
Apple Sports App: Availability
Apple Sports is available to download in the App Store in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada. Apple Sports is free to download and is available for all iPhone models running iOS 17.2 or later.
"We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats," said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.
Apple Sports App Features
According to Apple, users can customize their scoreboards on Apple Sports by following their favorite teams, tournaments, and leagues.
They can easily navigate between scores and upcoming games; explore play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details, and live betting odds; and tap to go to the Apple TV app to watch live games from Apple and connected streaming apps.
Apple Sports will also seamlessly sync with favorites selected within the My Sports experience including in the Apple TV app and Apple News.