Apple Launches New Apple Sports App; Check Features And What Tim Cook Said

Tech giant Apple on Wednesday launched a new sports app named 'Apple Sports' for fans giving them access to real-time scores, stats and more.

"Designed for speed and simplicity, the app’s personalized experience puts users’ favourite leagues and teams front and center, featuring an easy-to-use interface designed by Apple," the company said in a statement.

Initially, the app will provide live data from popular leagues that are currently in season such as NHL, NBA, NCAA basketball (for men and women), La Liga, LigaMX, Premier League and Serie A among others.

Additional leagues will become available on Apple Sports over time, including MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA for their upcoming seasons.