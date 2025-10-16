Apple Launches 14‑inch MacBook Pro With M5 Chip For Next-Level AI Performance, Check Key Specifications
Apple’s new 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip delivers unprecedented AI capabilities, faster graphics and up to 24 hours of battery life.
Apple has launched the new 14‑inch MacBook Pro, equipped with the M5 chip, marking a big leap in AI performance for Mac users. Announced on Oct. 15, the M5-powered MacBook Pro comes with faster processing, superior graphics and extended battery life.
The M5 chip features a next-generation 10-core GPU, with a Neural Accelerator embedded in each core, delivering up to 3.5 times faster AI performance compared to its predecessor, M4. Graphics are also up to 1.6 times faster, enabling smoother rendering in pro apps and higher frame rates in games. With a better CPU, upgraded Neural Engine and increased memory bandwidth, the 14‑inch MacBook Pro accelerates tasks ranging from launching apps to running large language models (LLMs) locally.
“MacBook Pro continues to be the world’s best pro laptop, and today, the 14‑inch MacBook Pro gets even better with the arrival of the M5 chip,” said John Ternus, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. “M5 marks the next big leap in AI for the Mac, boosting graphics performance and accelerating workflows for students, creatives, developers, and business professionals alike.”
The new MacBook Pro supports pro-grade storage, offering faster SSD speeds that improve performance when importing RAW images or exporting large video files. Users can opt for up to 4TB of storage, while unified memory bandwidth exceeding 150GB/s ensures easy handling of large AI models and 3D projects.
In practical terms, the M5 chip enables up to 7.7 times faster AI video-enhancing performance, 6.8 times faster 3D rendering in Blender and up to 3.2 times higher frame rates in games compared with the 13‑inch MacBook Pro with M1.
Apple continues to prioritise user experience with a 14‑inch Liquid Retina XDR display, nano-texture option, 12MP Center Stage camera, six-speaker sound system and the latest macOS Tahoe. Features like Spotlight enhancements, Continuity with iPhone, and Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone enrich productivity while maintaining privacy.
Battery life reaches up to 24 hours, supporting extended on-the-go use. Fast-charging capability allows up to 50% charge in just 30 minutes with a 96W or higher USB-C adapter. Available in space black and silver, the 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 starts at $1,599 (around Rs 1.41 lakh), with education pricing from $1,499 (around Rs 1.32 lakh). It is open for pre-order immediately, with deliveries commencing from Oct. 22.