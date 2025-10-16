Apple Launches 14‑inch MacBook Pro With M5 Chip For Next-Level AI Performance, Check Key Specifications

Apple has launched the new 14‑inch MacBook Pro, equipped with the M5 chip, marking a big leap in AI performance for Mac users. Announced on Oct. 15, the M5-powered MacBook Pro comes with faster processing, superior graphics and extended battery life.

The M5 chip features a next-generation 10-core GPU, with a Neural Accelerator embedded in each core, delivering up to 3.5 times faster AI performance compared to its predecessor, M4. Graphics are also up to 1.6 times faster, enabling smoother rendering in pro apps and higher frame rates in games. With a better CPU, upgraded Neural Engine and increased memory bandwidth, the 14‑inch MacBook Pro accelerates tasks ranging from launching apps to running large language models (LLMs) locally.

“MacBook Pro continues to be the world’s best pro laptop, and today, the 14‑inch MacBook Pro gets even better with the arrival of the M5 chip,” said John Ternus, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. “M5 marks the next big leap in AI for the Mac, boosting graphics performance and accelerating workflows for students, creatives, developers, and business professionals alike.”