Apple Launch On Nov. 12? Stores Reportedly Preparing For New Product Displays

There are signs that Apple is planning a product launch in November. In his most recent Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote that Apple could be preparing to introduce refreshed models of the Apple TV and HomePod mini as soon as this month.

The company is said to be organising an overnight update on Nov. 11 to prepare its retail stores for Nov. 12, a step that frequently precedes new product rollouts. Gurman mentioned that store staff are being directed to handle post-closing adjustments to displays and stock. Although this might simply relate to Apple’s yearly holiday setup, the limited availability of existing Apple TV and HomePod mini units hints at upcoming upgrades.