Business NewsTechnologyApple Launch On Nov. 12? Stores Reportedly Preparing For New Product Displays
ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Launch On Nov. 12? Stores Reportedly Preparing For New Product Displays

The company is said to be organising an overnight update on Nov. 11 to prepare its retail stores for Nov. 12, a step that frequently precedes new product rollouts.

03 Nov 2025, 02:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apple could be preparing to introduce refreshed models of the Apple TV and HomePod mini as soon as this month. (Source: Apple)</p></div>
Apple could be preparing to introduce refreshed models of the Apple TV and HomePod mini as soon as this month. (Source: Apple)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

There are signs that Apple is planning a product launch in November. In his most recent Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote that Apple could be preparing to introduce refreshed models of the Apple TV and HomePod mini as soon as this month.

The company is said to be organising an overnight update on Nov. 11 to prepare its retail stores for Nov. 12, a step that frequently precedes new product rollouts. Gurman mentioned that store staff are being directed to handle post-closing adjustments to displays and stock. Although this might simply relate to Apple’s yearly holiday setup, the limited availability of existing Apple TV and HomePod mini units hints at upcoming upgrades.

Apple TV, HomePod Mini Upgrades On The Cards

The anticipated changes to Apple TV and HomePod Mini are likely to be subtle upgrades rather than complete overhauls. The updated Apple TV might offer enhanced speed and energy efficiency, potentially using the newest Apple-designed processors. 

Meanwhile, the HomePod mini could gain superior sound features or deeper compatibility with smart home systems, supporting Apple’s growing emphasis on AI and interconnected gadgets. These devices are also poised to highlight Apple’s forthcoming Apple Intelligence features, including an upgraded Siri that incorporates elements from Google’s Gemini AI.

The potential rollout aligns with Apple’s ongoing efforts to broaden its smart home offerings and weave AI more seamlessly into its devices. Of note, Apple hasn’t made any official announcements yet regarding any hardware upgrades.

ALSO READ

Your iPhone 17 May Be Less Safe Than Google Pixel 10, Other Android Phones
Opinion
Your iPhone 17 May Be Less Safe Than Google Pixel 10, Other Android Phones
Read More

Apple Launches Likely For Holiday Shopping Season

Apple would want to refresh the lineup in a bid to leverage the upcoming holiday shopping. However, Gurman indicated that while a November launch looks feasible, the products might not appear until early 2026. 

Apple often unveils incremental updates quietly through news releases, particularly for devices like the Apple TV and HomePod that don’t usually get spotlight events. If Apple were to unveil their upgrades, it might follow the usual understated approach.

ALSO READ

iPhone 18 Pro In Stunning Burgundy, Coffee, Purple — New Colourway Tipped; Check Specs, Launch Timeline
Opinion
iPhone 18 Pro In Stunning Burgundy, Coffee, Purple — New Colourway Tipped; Check Specs, Launch Timeline
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT