Apple iPhones To Get 200MP Camera, Says Report — Here’s When

In May 2025, rumours emerged that Apple was testing a 200MP camera sensor for future iPhones, reflecting the growing adoption of such high-resolution cameras in Android devices.

Now, a new Morgan Stanley investor note from this year, reportedly seen by AppleInsider, forecasts that Apple will introduce Samsung-supplied 200MP cameras in 2028 — likely debuting on the iPhone 21 Pro and Pro Max models. This negates earlier predictions of a 200MP camera rollout with the iPhone 18 series.

According to AppleInsider, the extended timeline enables Apple to diversify suppliers beyond Sony, whose technology reportedly lags Samsung’s in this area. It will also help shift more production to the U.S., and Samsung could manufacture the CMOS image sensors at its Austin, Texas plant.

Apple is reportedly also in talks with STMicroelectronics as a potential secondary LiDAR supplier. Notably, Sony supplies LiDAR sensors for iPhones. Face ID sensors are expected to remain solely with LITE. Morgan Stanley further anticipates under-display Face ID arriving in 2027, coinciding with the iPhone’s 20th anniversary.

These supply-chain changes aim to secure parts, lower costs, and allow Apple to absorb rising expenses without price hikes. This aligns with its approach with the iPhone 17, where base storage was increased to balance tariff impacts and maintain pricing similar to that of the iPhone 16.

For the future iPhones, the exact 200MP sensor model remains unknown, as it may not yet be announced. However, U.S. production by Samsung is a strong possibility for the same.