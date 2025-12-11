Apple iPhone Fold’s Price Will Burn A Hole In Your Pocket, While You Love Its Creaseless Display

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman notes that the iPhone Fold could look like “two titanium iPhone Airs side-by-side,” adding that Apple’s first foldable will be “super thin and a design achievement.”

When folded, the thickness of the iPhone Fold is expected to be only 9-9.5 mm, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. When unfolded, just 4.5-4.8 mm — thinner than the iPhone Air in its open state.

A large 7.8-inch inner screen (nearly the size of an iPad mini) paired with a 5.5-inch outer cover display is expected in the device.

Gurman also opines that the iPhone Fold will have four cameras in total: two rear cameras, one front camera for folded use, and another for unfolded use. Leaker Digital Chat Station added that the two rear cameras will be 48MP each.

The device will have Touch ID embedded in the side button instead of Face ID, likely to avoid the cost and complexity of dual Face ID modules due to the foldable form.

Titanium construction for the hinge and frame of the iPhone Fold are speculated as well, aligning it more closely with the iPhone Air’s make.