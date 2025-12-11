Apple iPhone Fold’s Price Will Burn A Hole In Your Pocket, While You Love Its Creaseless Display
The iPhone Fold could be the most expensive foldable smartphone ever.
If the latest reports hold true, Apple is set to reveal its first foldable iPhone — a device that has been whispered about for years but now appears to be on the verge of reality.
The long-awaited iPhone Fold could arrive as early as September 2026, and the biggest headline is that it may completely eliminate the dreaded display crease that has plagued every other foldable on the market.
iPhone Fold: Creaseless Display Ahead
A new report from Taiwan’s UDN claims Apple engineers have achieved breakthroughs in crease-free folding tech, moving the project from prototype to pre-mass-production stage. Apple is said to be working closely with hinge specialists NewRixing and Amphenol, using advanced liquid-metal components for a durable hinge mechanism.
Samsung Display is reportedly supplying the flexible inner panel, while Apple is handling the panel structure, materials, and process. Meanwhile, Foxconn (Hon Hai) has reportedly set up a dedicated line to build several dozen test units ahead of full-scale manufacturing.
Key Rumoured Specs Of iPhone Fold
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman notes that the iPhone Fold could look like “two titanium iPhone Airs side-by-side,” adding that Apple’s first foldable will be “super thin and a design achievement.”
When folded, the thickness of the iPhone Fold is expected to be only 9-9.5 mm, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. When unfolded, just 4.5-4.8 mm — thinner than the iPhone Air in its open state.
A large 7.8-inch inner screen (nearly the size of an iPad mini) paired with a 5.5-inch outer cover display is expected in the device.
Gurman also opines that the iPhone Fold will have four cameras in total: two rear cameras, one front camera for folded use, and another for unfolded use. Leaker Digital Chat Station added that the two rear cameras will be 48MP each.
The device will have Touch ID embedded in the side button instead of Face ID, likely to avoid the cost and complexity of dual Face ID modules due to the foldable form.
Titanium construction for the hinge and frame of the iPhone Fold are speculated as well, aligning it more closely with the iPhone Air’s make.
iPhone Fold Could Be Most Expensive Foldable Ever
iPhone Fold’s price, however, is set to burn a hole in users’ pockets, reflecting all that cutting-edge engineering — especially the creaseless display. Fubon Research estimates the iPhone Fold could launch at around $2,399, making it the most expensive foldable smartphone ever.
With this price tag, it will surpass the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Motorola’s Razr lineup, which are currently priced between $700 and $2,000.