Apple iPhone Fold To Borrow Samsung’s Crease-Less Display, May Come At Price Tag Over $2,000
Apple’s much-awaited foldable smartphone is set to debut in the latter half of 2026, which is still a good year away. That hasn’t stopped the grapevine around it to flow.
In the latest on the purported iPhone “Fold”, the device's display and its manufacturers have been disclosed. As reported by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone Fold will incorporate a creaseless folding display created by Samsung Display.
Kuo based the opinion on his latest industry survey, adding that Apple will implement a foldable screen designed by Samsung Display rather than relying on its own design. This comes as a surprise, since Apple is renowned to use in-house component design rather than sourcing it from elsewhere.
Kuo opines that Apple will use Samsung’s display to “ensure stable mass production” of its debut foldable. The iPhone Fold will reportedly also include display hinges produced by another South Korean company that currently supplies for Samsung’s foldable devices.
Who Will Make Hinges For iPhone Fold?
Samsung recently introduced three new devices in its foldable lineup: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE. Internal hinges for these devices as well as other recent foldables are reportedly manufactured by South Korea-based Fine M-Tec on a contractual basis.
Apple has also reportedly chosen this company to provide almost 80% of the internal hinges needed for the iPhone Fold.
iPhone Fold Price And Expected Specs
Apple’s first foldable would be a high-end device and come with a premium price tag. iPhone Fold price is expected to range between $2,000 to $2,300, costing roughly Rs 2 lakh in India.
The iPhone Fold could be as thin as 4.5 mm when unfolded and 9 mm when folded. It could get a 5.49-inch cover screen and 7.76-inch main display. There could be a Touch ID sensor on the power button, and Apple might not use either Dynamic Island or Face ID on the foldable.