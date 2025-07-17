Apple iPhone Fold To Borrow Samsung’s Crease-Less Display, May Come At Price Tag Over $2,000

Apple’s much-awaited foldable smartphone is set to debut in the latter half of 2026, which is still a good year away. That hasn’t stopped the grapevine around it to flow.

In the latest on the purported iPhone “Fold”, the device's display and its manufacturers have been disclosed. As reported by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone Fold will incorporate a creaseless folding display created by Samsung Display.

Kuo based the opinion on his latest industry survey, adding that Apple will implement a foldable screen designed by Samsung Display rather than relying on its own design. This comes as a surprise, since Apple is renowned to use in-house component design rather than sourcing it from elsewhere.

Kuo opines that Apple will use Samsung’s display to “ensure stable mass production” of its debut foldable. The iPhone Fold will reportedly also include display hinges produced by another South Korean company that currently supplies for Samsung’s foldable devices.