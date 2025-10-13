Apple iPhone Fold Price May Be Lower Than Expected — Here’s Why
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo throws light on a key component of the iPhone Fold that could define its pricing strategy.
Apple is widely expected to unveil its debut foldable, purportedly called iPhone Fold, in 2026. The premium foldable was indirectly alluded to sometime back by Samsung Display — Apple’s display partner — with its president hinting at “mass production of OLED for foldable phones to be supplied to a North American client.”
While all eyes are on how Apple will price its first premium foldable, a latest report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo throws light on a key component of the iPhone Fold that could define its pricing strategy — and looks like it’s good news for Apple fans.
Apple iPhone Fold Could Cost Lower Than Expected
According to Kuo, the average selling price for the hinge of the Apple iPhone Fold is projected to fall to $70-$80, which is approximately 20% to 35% lower than previous market estimates of $100-$120. This decrease in hinge costs might trickle down to the end consumer, and Apple could eventually offer a more competitively priced iPhone Fold, at the same time keep acceptable production margins.
As reported by Kuo, Foxconn and Shin Zu Shing’s joint venture has approximately 65% of Apple’s total hinge orders, with Foxconn possessing a slightly larger share in the venture and directly engaging in hinge manufacturing. Kuo noted that the decrease in hinge costs primarily stems from design improvements and Foxconn’s efficiencies in large-scale manufacturing.
With the average selling price of hinges dropping, Apple gains the most from reduced production expenses. This may bode well for buyers as well, if Apple decides to pass this gain to end users.
Apple iPhone Fold: How Much Could It Cost?
Up until now, the iPhone Fold’s price was expected to be around $1,999. If the reduced hinge costs make a difference, Apple may decide to price it lower than that.
The iPhone Fold could be just 4.5 mm thick, thinner than the recently launched iPhone Air. It is anticipated to come with a 7.8-inch primary inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. It is also expected to include two rear cameras along with one front camera each for both its folded and unfolded configurations. Additionally, the foldable is rumoured to have a titanium construction and will likely utilise Touch ID in place of Face ID due to its thin form.