Apple iPhone Fold May Get Titanium-Aluminium Frame To Prevent Ultra-Thin Form From Bending

According to an investor note by Jeff Pu, an analyst with GF Securities, which was reportedly viewed by MacRumors, the iPhone Fold may debut with a newly designed frame material made of titanium and aluminium. Apple could use the titanium-aluminium mix in not just the first iPhone Fold but also next year’s iPhone Air, which debuted this September.

“The metal frame will turn favourable on increasing usage of titanium, which will likely be adopted by iPhone 18 Fold (titanium + aluminium) and iPhone 18 Air,” the investor note says, as per MacRumors.

A mixed metal build has been suggested earlier as well for the iPhone Fold. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier this year said that Apple may use a mix of stainless steel and titanium in the iPhone Fold. He proposed that titanium would be used for the device’s frame and stainless steel and titanium for the folding iPhone’s hinge. Kuo claimed that for added durability, some hinge components may be constructed using liquid metal.

The iPhone Fold’s possible titanium build follows Apple’s use of titanium in the newly launched iPhone Air. The iPhone Fold could measure just 4.5 mm in thickness in its opened state, which will make it thinner than the Air. Using titanium, which was recently shown in tests for iPhone Air to have resisted bending, will make the frame more durable.